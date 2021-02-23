Downtown Vernon curbside pickup stalls extended

Popular 10-minute stalls to help businesses during COVID

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)

A popular pickup option for those ordering from downtown shops is being extended until May 31.

The 10-minute curbside pickup parking stalls were implemented in December in response to downtown businesses struggling through COVID-19.

Transforming 12 parking spots along 30th Avenue to loading zones, the initiative allowed customers to easily access a parking spot in order to quickly pick up pre-ordered purchases from area shops and restaurants.

Two additional locations were added on 31st and 28th avenues.

The program was a three-month pilot and following the success, it is being extended.

“Feedback from downtown businesses has been overwhelmingly positive and the Downtown Vernon Association has respectfully requested that the loading zones remain in place for another three months,” Vernon’s active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent said.

The city originally approved to spend up to $4,000 on signs, but they were made in-house at no cost, apart from staff time. With no cost to continue the program, businesses will continue to benefit from it until at least late spring.

