Barbara Bernard and Bob Spracklin have brought Poo Worx to Salmon Arm with help from their mentor from the Poo Worx business in Kelowna. The business provides dog poop pickup and related services. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Barbara Bernard and Bob Spracklin have brought Poo Worx to Salmon Arm with help from their mentor from the Poo Worx business in Kelowna. The business provides dog poop pickup and related services. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Dog poop pickup business opens in Salmon Arm

Canine feces, goose poop, Poo Worx offers a variety of services

“Apparently you’re having a crappy day – that’s why you called us.”

This enthusiastic voice-mail recording is a message from Poo Worx, the Salmon Arm version of the nationwide company.

The voice belongs to Barbara Bernard who, with her spouse Bob Spracklin, opened the local business.

A sense of humour is a necessity with a business so-named, but it’s a label that describes the service well.

As well as providing pickup of dog poop, Poo Worx in Salmon Arm offers property disinfecting, smell removal, mosquito yard repellent and goose poop pickup.

Bernard explained that she worked for a bank for 40 years and retired early. She then needed a knee replacement and, while she was recovering from surgery, her husband was doing all the work inside and outside of the house.

She was feeling guilty about the dog poop in the backyard when she heard about Poo Worx.

“What, there are people who pick up poop?” she thought.

She hired Mary Bermudez, owner of Poo Worx in Kelowna, for two glorious years until a house across from Bernard’s daughter’s home in Canoe came up for sale.

Read more: Dog poop piling up on public paths and trails

Read more: Peeved about poop

Read more: Salmon Arm consuming dog poop bags by the thousands

Along with planning the move to Canoe, Bernard told Bermudez she and her husband were leaving.

Bernard asked her if she had anyone to do the work in Salmon Arm and Bermudez replied no, although she wished she did as so many people had been phoning.

That was when the idea of Poo Worx in Salmon Arm was born.

Both Bernard and Spracklin express their appreciation for Bermudez for all the help and guidance she’s provided them.

Bernard said the response has been great from Salmon Arm residents so far. One woman expressed her excitement at the service. People regularly take photos of the couple’s distinctive truck in order to record their phone number. To emphasize that point, a woman took a photo when they were posing with their truck for this article.

Bernard said some people have said it’s lazy not to pick up your own dog’s poop, but she doesn’t see it that way.

She said there are people like her who have had surgery, people with disabilities, people who have reached an age where they’re no longer able to do it.

She noted that some people are unable to have the companionship of an animal if they don’t have someone to provide the service. And some people are just plain busy.

At this stage, Bernard’s husband is doing all the poopy pickup, but they may hire someone else as things get busier.

“Bless his little cotton socks,” she said of her hard-working spouse. “He used to drive ambulance; he’s one of those people, nothing shocks him. And he has a strong stomach.”

She said when people phone about poop, they can be shy and embarrassed about it. She said the couple have no judgments.

“We say that’s great, we’ll look after that for you.”

Asked if they hear a lot of poop jokes, Bernard said not too many. Sometimes, “I bet that’s a sh—ty job.”

If you’d like to find out more about Poo Works, go to their ‘We scoop Fido’s poop in Salmon Arm’ website at www.pooworx.com/salmonarm

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DogsSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
COVID-19 exposures on two Kelowna flights

The BCCDC announced two Pacific Coastal Airlines had potential COVID-19 exposures

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says Lumby RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

Longtime Vernon friends Zach Anderson, left, and Justin Mitchell discussed depression on social media. Anderson is in Perth, Australia, where he is partaking in a running event to raise money and awareness of depression in memory of longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, Justin’s father. (Photo contributed)
Vernon man laces up for mental health challenge in honour of Glenn Mitchell

Zach Anderson, with blessing of Mitchell’s family, raising awareness of depression Down Under

The Dixie Fried Hep Katz are featured in episode four of the Focus Online Series, March 4-7. (Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre photo)
Okanagan talents shine under Vernon spotlight

12-year-old from Lake Country, Enderby singer-songwriter-guitarist and Kelowna duo in Focus

School bus fees are being charged to all riders in the Vernon School District. (Courtesy photo)
Parents pressure Vernon school board to curb bus fee hike

More than 1,200 signatures on petition against $200 rider fees, to be discussed at board meeting

(@BradleyKarp/Twitter)
Radio host celebrates 100 days of cars not driving into Kelowna businesses

… By driving a car through a pane of glass

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

</p> A survey by Statistics Canada finds Black Canadians earn less than non-visible minority Canadians despite having higher levels of education. (The Canadian Press file photo)
COVID-19 worsened unemployment picture for Black Canadians

Black Canadians also more likely to suffer other hardships

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

On June 23, 2020, Sunrise Rotary announced it will be donating $50,000 in support of the Bridge Youth and Family Services for the construction of the “Okanagan Youth Recovery House” project for young people under the age of 19 who are experiencing addiction. (Contributed)
Interior Health adds 10 youth substance-use treatment beds in the Okanagan

The Bridge Youth and Family Services will operate the beds

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’

Authorities found that teacher did not create inviting, respectful environment for students

Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

The District of Sicamous got behind a UBCM resolution which would keep loggers off managed snowmobile trails in the winter. (File photo)
Sicamous, snowmobile club want to keep loggers off sled trails in the winter

Resolution going to UBCM asking that recreational use be given priority in peak snowmobile season

Most Read