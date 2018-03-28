DeHart: Once Upon a Child open in Kelowna

By Maxine DeHart

Oh my – how time flies! Guess what? This month my column celebrates its 20th anniversary with the Kelowna Capital News. Yes 20! It’s hard to believe how fast 20 years have passed. Huge thanks to all of you, our readers, friends, colleagues and clients for supporting the newspaper, this column and me. Your loyalty and continued support and encouragement have made our success. Thanks for all the leads, faxes, e-mails, phone calls, letters, Facebook, LinkedIn messages, referrals, stops on the street, and visits and calls to the Ramada Hotel (where I hang my hat). I appreciate all of you taking me into your confidence each week. I certainly could not have made this great milestone without your help. Thanks to outgoing editor Kevin Parnell and the Kelowna Capital News for the wonderful feature in today’s edition.

First franchise of its kind in the valley, Once Upon a Child has opened at 1780 Baron Road. Owned and operated by Ann Davis and Bob Henderson, the store buys and sells quality, gently-used children’s apparel, footwear, books, furniture, baby equipment and gear, for newborns to age 12. This is an affordable way for families to keep up with fast-growing kids who have outgrown clothing and toys that they no longer play with. Unlike most consignment stores, consumers can sell their gently-used items to Once Upon a Child all day, every day and receive cash on the spot. No appointment is necessary and all products purchased and sold meet mandatory and voluntary safety standards, with their staff staying up-to-date on current recalled items. The store is well appointed with hundreds of items for sale. Call 250-317-2090 www.onceuponachildkelowna.com.

Trevor Morgan is the new director of operations, hospitality for Argus Properties Ltd. which includes the Argus hotel properties The Eldorado, Manteo Resort, Sheraton Airport and the Hilton Fort St. John. Born and raised in Newfoundland, Trevor is well-versed in the industry spending most of his career with Canadian Pacific Hotels at the Jasper Park Lodge, Royal York, Toronto and Deerhurst Resort. He also spent many years with Silver Birch Hotels where he held the position of regional vice-president Eastern Canada and for Westmount Hospitality as the regional director of operations for Atlantic Canada. tmorgan@inn-trust.com.

After 24 years, long tenured Kelowna Hostess Joan Parsons-Sudom is leaving the group and moving on to new volunteering endeavors with music festivals. Joan has been a faithful volunteer and has given literally thousands of hours for her community. Brenda Scruton is the volunteer coordinator for Kelowna Hostesses. Call 250-452-6719.

Long-time hotelier and hospitality guy, Michael Wynne is retiring from his present position at Mission Villas Retirement Community in mid-May. Michael was formerly the general manager of the Holiday Inn Express for 20 years. When I asked him what he was going to do in his retirement he said “do domestic stuff like laundry, dishes, walk the new puppy, have the occasional golf game and hopefully fit in some travel.” With all these domestic chores, I’m sure he will not be fitting in much travel. Call 778-583-3334.

Pandosy Village Doggie Daycare has opened at 506 Groves Avenue. Owned and operated by Linda Gray and Gary Elston, it’s a place where small dogs rule. They offer fun, walks, naps, a stress free environment and organic treats and products. Open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ten per cent off your first visit. Call 778-484-0877 www.pandosydoggiedaycare.ca.

The Uptown Rutland Business Association has a new slate of officers for 2018. Returning directors: Dawn Thiessen, Aphrodite in Me Spa (president); Mike Koutsantonis, Olympia Geek Taverna (past-president); Jamie Needham, Interior Savings Credit Union (1st vice president); Mark Beaulieu, Flashpoint Tattoo Company (2nd vice president); Curtis Fieseler, Revolution Pharmacy; June Forman, MCC Thrift Shop; Kamal Shoranick, MKS Resources and Ruby Dulay, Centex Gas. Re-elected director: Shelley Kvamme-MacDonald, CPA (treasurer). Newly elected Directors: Dallas Crick, Century 21 Assurance Realty Ltd. and Nick Aubin, Aubin & Associates. Appointed directors: Frank Pohland, CTQ Consultants; Kevin McDougall, Community Policing and Brad Sieben, Councillor, City of Kelowna, Ex-Officio. Laurel D’Andrea is the executive director of the association. www.ourrutland.ca.

Sun City Physiotherapy has opened their fourth clinic in the lower Mission area at 3970 Lakeshore Road in the former Lakeshore Medical Clinic. The team at the new clinic is physiotherapist and clinic manager, Vince Cunanan; physiotherapist Shelby Pudek and registered massage therapist Cassie Thackray. At the new location they treat manual therapy/manipulations, sports injury rehabilitation, IMS/acupuncture, TMJ/orofacial pain disorders, ICBC and WorkSafe injuries, orthopaedics and more. Partners in Sun City Physiotherapy are Graham Gillies, Jay Stone, Robina Palmer and Kevin Bos. For an appointment call 778-699-2006 or reception_lm@suncityphysiotherapy.com.

Had the opportunity to enjoy the buffet at Joe’s Garden Restaurant in West Kelowna at 1655 Westgate Road in the Super 8 Motel, just off Highway 97. Owned and operated by Joe and Jennifer Kuang, the restaurant serves real Cantonese and Szechuan food. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week offering a daily buffet with over 60 items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 8 p.m. A large menu is available in the afternoon and evening after the buffet. The food was very good and Joe, Jennifer and their son are delightful and welcoming to all. Take-out, delivery and pick-up available. Call 778-755-6888.

Hello, I’m spencer. Glenmore Pharmasave, owned and operated by pharmacist Craig and Elena Tostenson is the first in Canada to offer spencer, an in-home medication dispenser and connected device to help people maintain their independence at home. They believe the spencer program will improve people’s health outcomes and give peace of mind to caregivers. Craig is the first spencer-certified pharmacist in Canada. Spencer can help you take your medications on time; dispense the pills needed when you need them which means no more sorting and storing and no more collections of pill bottles on the counter; comes with a great app that helps stay in touch with your caregiver and is also connected to your spencer-certified pharmacist. Spencer talks directly to your pharmacist to help better manage your prescriptions and refills. Beyond simply dispensing pills or sending alerts, spencer connects the patient, caregiver, physician and pharmacist to ensure they all stay informed and work together. Call 250-861-4443 www.meetspencertoday.com.

Divas & Diamonds Ladies Night Out is April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Hall hosted by Peachland Lions Club. I am honoured to MC this sold out event each year with proceeds going to the KGH Foundation. The wonderful dinner is catered by Blind Angler Grill and chef Leigh Faust and the fashion show is hosted by Galleria Fashions Boutique. There is a champagne reception, photo booth, grand prize draw at the end of the evening, and a reverse draw with every 10th ticket a winner. Tickets only $85 per diva by calling Lynne Herrin at 250-767-6225 or Shelley Sweeney at 250-212-2025. It’s a wonderful evening.

Happy 46th anniversary Con and Phyllis Litz. (Mar. 30).

The Okanagan’s first ever Guitar Show is Saturday, April 7 in Peachland at 4475 – 4th Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with host Jeremy Messenger. This event is for kids as well as adults. Luthiers, collectors, rare guitars, Guitaraoke, and musicians will be showcasing and selling guitars as well as other musical equipment, along with workshops and performances. Admission by donation.

BC Interior Sportsman Show is April 6 to 8 at the Capital News Centre. Guest speakers are Danny Coyne from BCFishn’ speaking on Kokanee Targeting Tactics and Presentations; Tammy Wood, Sossy Outdoors and Master Chef finalist tantalizing your taste buds with amazing game dishes; Johnny Mac from Shake Rattle and Paddle, Hunting 101: How to bring in Elk and Moose with sight, sound and scent. There will be demos on fly casting, trapping and archery, along with some amazing door prizes including a rugged Point Lodge fishing trip, Wilderness Taxidermy Deer Head Pedestal Mount and Atlantis Marine will have a Scotty 1106 Electric Downrigger. Bring your antler sheds to be scored by the Peachland Sportsmen Association and entered for a prize. Show schedule www.bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com.

The Salvation Army is hosting an information session at their Church at 1480 Sutherland Avenue on Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. for all those interested in volunteering with the Emergency Disaster Team (EDS). The session is open to anyone over 19 years of age. If you are interested and can help you are invited attend. www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Wendy Giammartino (Mar. 28); Hugh Cairns (Mar. 28); Dick Dummond (Mar. 28); Cam Forgues (Mar. 28); Theresa Arsenault, Q.C. (Mar. 29); Mike Rout (Mar. 30); Tove Sorenson (Mar. 31); Bob Hoffman (Mar. 31); Donna Basran (Mar. 31); Gordon Charles (Mar. 31); Dennis Wazny (Mar. 31); Gordie Abougoush (Mar. 31); Karen Hill, Kelowna Capital News (Apr. 1); David Craig (Apr.1); Carson Chan (Apr. 1); Helmut Hubert (Apr. 1); Jake Jacobsen (Apr. 1); Cynthia Waldek-Peters (Apr. 2); Amber Firkins (Apr. 3); Rick Methot (Apr. 3); Ken Bessason (Apr. 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net

