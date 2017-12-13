DeHart: New downtown stop for unique beer and wine products

For last-minute Christmas shopping, visit the new Cork & Tap Home Bar Outfitters Ltd. at 534 Bernard Avenue (next to Kelowna Costumes). Owned and operated by Nancy Deschenes, Cork and Tap offers new and unique beer, liquor and wine related products. The store offers a good variety of bar tools and supplies, carafes, decanters, glasses, syrups, books, beautiful olive wood boards, aprons, whiskey stones, ice molds, cool cheese graters, beer cozies and glasses. They also carry Growlers and Kegerators in different sizes that are specific for beer, but can be used for all types of liquor products. Open seven days a week.

U-Haul at 2076 Enterprise Way will host a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. to showcase its decorative wall honouring the former Western Star plant. They are asking all former employees, the public and media to attend for the wall unveiling with cake afterwards. Original Western Star memorabilia will be on display. In 1967 White Motor Company started the Western Star division with the Kelowna plant. U-Haul is thrilled to honour the role it has played in the community over the years said Horace Martin, U-Haul Company of BC president. Contact Ariel at 250-307-5414.

Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP has appointed Eric Miller as Chief Operating Officer of their firm. Eric is taking over from Terry Edwards who served the firm in this role for 12 years and has retired. Eric has held the Chief Legal Officer roles at both Nexen Inc. and Agrium Inc. with over 25 years of global energy, agriculture, chemical and technology industry experience. At Pushor Mitchell he will oversee the continued growth of the firm and will have a wide scope of responsibilities including day to day operations and strategic business development. Call 250-869-1184 or miller@pushormitchell.com

Local non-profit charity Inter-cultural Women’s Education Network (IWEN) has changed their name from IWEN to Her International. Her International will continue to provide education opportunities and sustainable life skills to marginalized women and children in Canada and Nepal. Board members are Kevin Edgecombe (President), Ann Haymond Hill (Vice President), Sylvie Forget (Treasurer/Secretary), Francine Walker, Heather Oishi, Chloe Edgecombe, Mandy Glinsbockel, Maureen Cousins, Christina Benty, Dana Smithers and Carolyn Walsh.

Full service hair and spa, Excel Salon and Spa, owned and operated by Judy and Tim Foster at 2695 Pandosy Street in the lower mission has a couple new team members. Jess Roberts has relocated from Sussex, England bringing with her a skilled intensive training back ground in the hair industry. She grew up in the industry with her grandparents and parents owning and operating salons, not only in the UK but in South Africa as well. In the industry for many years, Traci Savel has returned to Excel in October after a leave, specializing in waxing, massage, facials, artificial nails, along with other esthetic service. Other team members are Anna Shalagan (senior stylist), Amine Bejjani (master stylist) and Ashley Caterer (esthetician), along with their 4-1/2 month old Labradoodle named Tucker. Call 250-763-9655. www.excelsalonspa.com

Congratulations to realtor Michael Bate of REMAX/Kelowna who won the 2017 Realtor Care Award. Along with his exceptional community service, he is a member of the Lake Country Rotary Club.

A reminder that all downtown on-street parking is free on all Saturdays in December.

Well-known dog groomer, Jessica Veitch has opened The Dog Groomery at 1054 Ellis Street (inside Doggytopia). Formerly a pet groomer with Pet Smart, Jessica is certified with 10 years’ experience, has a unique approach to grooming and works on only one dog at a time, starting with the bath and all the way to the finished cut. To book an appointment Tuesday to Friday call 250-878-5716.

Wings Restaurant in the Willow Park Mall at #1 – 590 Highway 33 in Rutland has a brand new menu and a new Chef. Chef Jafe Coture, was formerly at La Cucina Ristorante and originally from Nova Scotia. Wings is more than just wings. Their new menu offers new starters, handcrafted burgers, lots of new salads, an entire page of gluten smart items, brand new house-made pastas and fresh main events. All menu items are house-made with both the wings and burgers fresh and never frozen. Our group tried the BBQ Chicken Flatbread, Crispy Pot Stickers, Sun-dried Tomato and Tiger Prawn Linguine, some wings and the Stir Fry Bowl with Grilled Flat Iron Steak. We also shared homemade desserts of a Cast Iron Cookie a La Mode, Cast Iron Apple Crisp a La Mode and Classic Cheesecake. Brent Stewart is the new owner. Call 236-420-4435 www.greatwings.ca

Kudos to the Morningside Rotary Club who gifted a commercial slicer to the Gospel Mission to help prepare for their Christmas meal after their old slicer broke down. Morningside purchased a state-of-the-art commercial slicer for the shelter that provides 600 meals per day for people in need. Terance Coderre is the president of Morningside Rotary and Mandy Phillips is the kitchen manager at the Gospel Mission. www.kelownagospelmission.ca

Tourism Kelowna has a new board of director for 2017-2018: Thom Killingsworth, Chair (Kelowna Yacht Club); Tanya Stroinig, Vice-Chair (Prestige Hotels); Stan Martindale, Past-Chair (Ramada Hotel); Heather Schroeter, Treasurer (Manteo Resort); Debbie Dupasquier, Secretary (Distinctly Kelowna Tours); Brent Lavery (Holiday Inn Express); Dan Matheson (Okanagan Golf Club); David McFadden (Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm); Debra Harding (UBC); Katie Balkwill (Big White); Nataley Nagy (Kelowna Art Gallery); Patricia Leslie (Sandhill Wines/Andrew Peller); Penny Gambell (District of Lake Country); Sam Samaddar (Kelowna Airport); Gail Given (City of Kelowna) and Sean Coward (Kelowna Hotel Motel Association). Lisanne Ballantyne is the new CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

A group of elementary school teachers at Pearson Road Elementary School in Rutland are hosting a fund raising event for Isabel Alves-Vicente who has been diagnosed with ALS. The event will be held on Feb. 3 at Rusty’s Pub on Dilworth Drive. Prizes and donations will be gratefully accepted until Jan. 15, 2018. To donate call school Principal Robert Zoppi at 250-870-5118 or drop off at the school at 700 Pearson Road.

The Okanagan Historical Society is hosting A Christmas Tree Adventure for Families – Find Your Perfect Christmas Tree on Dec. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3130 Hall Road. $25 to $35 depending on size of the tree you choose. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate after your adventure while you warm up around a cozy fire. Fifty per cent of all proceeds go to the Kelowna Branch Okanagan Historical Society.

The Sons of Italy Galileo Lodge will host a family dinner and dance on Dec. 31 with a DJ at Mission Creek Golf Course. Cost is $60 with special pricing for children and teens. Wine, champagne and door prizes at New Year’s included. For tickets contact Renata at 250-863-5057.

Dr. Dale Forsythe is hosting a Stress Workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at his office at 202-125 Hwy 33 E. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Call 765-1466 to reserve.

Several members of the Okanagan Masters Swim Club (OMSC) were recognized for their achievements and demonstration of the spirit of Masters swimming at the club’s AGM. Congratulations to Conny Stamhuis, who walked away with the OMSC Swimmer of the Year floating trophy following the 2017 FINA World Masters Championships in Budapest where she won two gold and two silver medals in the age group of 85-89. Awards for Most Improved Male Swimmer and Most Improved Female Swimmer went to Shane Styles and Taylor Musseau, respectively. The Elena Dimitrov Award for Courage and Determination went to Jon Smirl. Most inspirational swimmer was Rosalie Swart. Norma Lachance was Volunteer of the Year, Peter Rudd the Community Volunteer of the Year and the Hammer Award for consistent hard effort went to Phred Martin.

Birthdays of the week –Ken Firkins (Dec. 13); Steve Vidovic (Dec.3); Judy Hughes, new Kelowna resident (Dec. 17); Lucy Litz (Dec. 13); Frank Richter (Dec. 15); Erika Lipsett (Dec. 15); Kathryn Helmore (Dec. 17); RJ Bennett (Dec.14); Melina Cunial (Dec. 14); Tim Allan (Dec. 14); Anna Stuart (Dec. 15); Sandra Sellick (Dec. 16); Lesley Pierce (Dec. 17); Dave Willms (Dec. 17); Katja Oldendorf (Dec. 18); Deb Doig (Dec. 18); Allison Conroy (Dec. 18); Margy Ringrose (Dec.19); Gary Schnackenberg (Dec. 19).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.