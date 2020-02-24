Reminder to license your dogs in the RDCO Reminder to license your dogs in the RDCO. (Contributed)

Deadline for Central Okanagan dog license savings fast approaching

Owners can register their dogs online at rdco.com/dogs and using the My Dog Matters App

The clock is ticking for Central Okanagan dog owners to save on dog license fees for 2020.

Saturday, Feb. 29. is the last day owners can renew or purchase a new license for the rate of $20. In order to qualify for the offer, the dog must be spayed or neutered or a $60 charge will be applied.

Starting Mar. 1., regular annual fees of $40 and $80 will apply.

Thousands of dog owners have already saved money by registering online at (rdco.com/dogs) or by renewing their pet license using the My Dog Matters App (mydogmatters.ca/MDMApp).

Renewing online allows dog owners to log in using their account number and access code that’s on the renewal notice mailed to them in early January. They can also register for an account by following the instructions to complete the payment transaction. With online access, owners can update their contact information and check the status of their license account at any time. New owners can also purchase a new license for their pets online.

The Regional District reminds all dog owners to keep their license up to date as there is zero tolerance and a fine for unlicensed dogs. Having a valid dog license on your pet’s collar or harness is the easiest way to ensure it gets safely home again should it become lost. Licensing fees also fund 24-7-365 food, care and shelter for dogs in the Regional pound.

Dog owners may also renew their license in person by taking the renewal notice to the Regional District office (1450 KLO Road), the Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place), any local government office or the Kelowna branch of the SPCA. Please be aware local government office locations will not be open on Saturdays.

Visit rdco.com/dogs for more information.

