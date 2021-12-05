Credit union cash helps Okanagan businesses

Valley First donates between $10,000 and $25,000 to four separate organizations to help businesses grow

Local businesses have been helped to keep growing thanks to Valley First.

The financial institution – a division of First West Credit Union – will distribute donations of $10,000 to $25,000. They are gifts of support, part of Valley First’s year of Simple Generosity in which $1 million is being distributed to individuals, families, non-profits and businesses throughout B.C.

In the final round of donations, entitled ‘Good For Business,’ Valley First is focusing on entrepreneurs in the communities they serve.

Instead of choosing only a few businesses to receive direct funding, Valley First is instead making donations to organizations that can reach many more local businesses through their programs and services.

Recipients include: Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO), Vinica Education Society, Accelerate Okanagan, and Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations.

With a $25,000 donation, CFNO will be able to create and implement a Human Resources Tool-kit that their clients can use to attract and retain employees.

“This donation will help address significant issues impacting nearly every business – recruitment and retention of labour,” says Leigha Horsfield, executive director of CFNO. “Our Momentum Program participants have identified this as a barrier to their business growing and expanding, and this donation will go towards helping them recruit and retain the skilled labour their businesses need.”

Valley First is sharing the individual stories of all their Good for Business recipient on their Facebook, LinkedIn page and Instagram account, where you can read further insights from the organizations receiving Simple Generosity donations.

“We talk to our business members every day and while many feel more positive about future prospects, they remain entangled by the financial and resource constraints brought by the pandemic,” says Paulo Araujo president of Valley First. “Within our Simple Generosity program, we are boosting their opportunities to access education, resources, mentorship and other forms of support by funding programs that help owners grow and run a thriving business.”

