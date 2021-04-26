The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for four open director's positions on the board of directors. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)

COVID recovery: Lake Country to hire business engagement advisory

Money coming from Economic Trust of the Southern Interior

Communities and businesses throughout the Southern Interior are receiving new support for much-needed economic recovery.

The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) announced the successful funding for recipients of the Rural Business and Community Recovery (RBCR) Program and the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce received funding to hire a Business Engagement Advisor.

After careful consideration, the ETSI-BC adjudication team selected 20 successful applicants whose projects will create a total of 30 part-time and full-time recovery advisor positions to assist businesses and rural communities in the Southern Interior with COVID-19 economic recovery.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce will receive $41,750 from the RBCR program to hire a Business Engagement Advisor, who will work with Lake Country business owners to identify and support their specific business needs and challenges during COVID-19 recovery.

This will include business coaching, developing strategies to move forward, staffing issues, COVID reality, and COVID safety compliance. The advisor will be cognizant of trending challenges in specific business sectors and will create group information sessions (webinars, Zoom meetings) where consultants, professionals, and experts, can address specific concerns.

They will also assist with grant writing, COVID conflict resolution tactics, and explore recovery grant options.

According to the chamber, the funding will contribute to a positive economic recovery in Lake Country by ensuring business owners have the much-needed help they require which will ensure the best chance of success during their COVID-19 recovery.

READ MORE: B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

READ MORE: Lake Country Chamber of Commerce releases excellence award finalists

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economic growthLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will undergo some followup work in May after being closed in the fall of 2020 for structural repairs. The work will result in some part-time closures of the bridge to road traffic. (Morning Star - file photo)
Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Baxter Bridge to undergo four or possibly five days of work in mid-May

School District 71 has been taking a look at school bus safety. Photo by Mike Chouinard
New school bus fees on board for Vernon families

Those attending Montessori, French Immersion among the hardest hit

Grade 3 students William Barsaleau (left) and Tyson Liefke take control of a water blaster during a Beairsto Elementary School class trip to the Polson Park spray park Friday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Vernon spray park demolition could cost $45K

Pop-up spray park, play boxes could be alternative options

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32. (Contributed)
West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

A homeowner was working near the edge of a gulley on his property when he fell down an embankment

Police found drugs, replica guns, and stolen property at a Kelowna home on Friday, April 23. (Contributed)
Mounties seize drugs, replica guns, alleged stolen property from Kelowna home

Four people were arrested after RCMP executed a search warrant on a Highway 97 home last Friday

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Okanagan home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

Most Read