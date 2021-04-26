COVID recovery: Lake Country to hire business engagement advisory

Communities and businesses throughout the Southern Interior are receiving new support for much-needed economic recovery.

The Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC) announced the successful funding for recipients of the Rural Business and Community Recovery (RBCR) Program and the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce received funding to hire a Business Engagement Advisor.

After careful consideration, the ETSI-BC adjudication team selected 20 successful applicants whose projects will create a total of 30 part-time and full-time recovery advisor positions to assist businesses and rural communities in the Southern Interior with COVID-19 economic recovery.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce will receive $41,750 from the RBCR program to hire a Business Engagement Advisor, who will work with Lake Country business owners to identify and support their specific business needs and challenges during COVID-19 recovery.

This will include business coaching, developing strategies to move forward, staffing issues, COVID reality, and COVID safety compliance. The advisor will be cognizant of trending challenges in specific business sectors and will create group information sessions (webinars, Zoom meetings) where consultants, professionals, and experts, can address specific concerns.

They will also assist with grant writing, COVID conflict resolution tactics, and explore recovery grant options.

According to the chamber, the funding will contribute to a positive economic recovery in Lake Country by ensuring business owners have the much-needed help they require which will ensure the best chance of success during their COVID-19 recovery.

economic growthLocal Business