Whib’s Gym in Enderby and Sicamous is recruiting volunteers among its members to take shifts monitoring for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, a requirement for reopening under Interior Health’s new guidelines released May 15, 2020. (Google image)

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

A fitness centre with locations in Enderby and Sicamous needs volunteers before it can reopen in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures.

Interior Health Authority ordered all gyms and fitness facilities to close in early April due to concerns of transmitting the novel coronavirus. That order was rescinded Friday, May 15, coupled with a list of guidelines for reopening fitness spaces in the region.

Among those guidelines is a requirement for a staff member to be present during hours of operation, a requirement that’s proven challenging for Whib’s Gym. Normally, Whib’s operates with little to no staff present, with members using a key fob to enter at their leisure.

“Unfortunately, Whib’s Gym does not have the resources to compensate full-time staff and would not be able to open due to this requirement,” said owner Mike Whibley in an email to members May 19.

Whibley said he had spoken to Interior Health, which said that bringing on volunteer staff is an acceptable means of filling the requirement.

The gym is hoping for enough volunteers to cover two-hour shifts during opening hours, which are currently from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Depending on the number of volunteers Whibley can recruit from his membership list, those hours could be shortened.

READ MORE: Vernon martial arts gym breaks through during COVID-19

“We may need to reduce the hours and just give people enough time to come in, but we’re hoping to give as many hours as possible,” Whibley told the Morning Star Thursday.

Volunteer duties at the gym include encouraging social distancing and use of wash stations and disinfectant after gym equipment use, disinfecting high touch points regularly and reporting non-compliance to Whib’s Gym management.

Provincial pandemic protocols have been subject to sudden change. Whibley received word from Interior Health about reopening on Friday, May 15, and has been rushing to get things in order since then.

“I’ve just been scrambling since then to see how we can meet the requirements,” he said. “My landlords have been very generous in helping me out to keep my expenses lower, but yeah, we’re just hoping we can get started up again soon so we can stop the bleeding.”

Whib’s Gym doesn’t yet have a set schedule for reopening; that level of planning will come after volunteers have been recruited.

“Although we haven’t ironed out all the details yet, if there are enough volunteers to cover shifts, and after they’ve been trained and scheduled, we will modify the fob access accordingly and make the hours publicly available.”

Meanwhile a couple of Vernon gyms are planning for reopening on June 1.

READ MORE: Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusFitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Just Posted

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges 2004 Memorial Cup Feature

Gorges captained the Kelowna Rockets to a Memorial Cup Championship in 2004

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

UBCO collaboration helps frontline workers see clearly during long hours at work

Fogged up protective face shields were proving to be problematic

Westbank Chief, Kelowna Mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Mayor Basran and Chief Dickinson both raised over $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

Is it time to ground the Snowbirds?

As a group, they are an iconic Canadian symbol that rivals the… Continue reading

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Most Read