COVID-19 closes Vernon pizzeria

Boston Pizza reported a positive COVID-19 exposure Aug. 5, 2021, and closed for the weekend as a precautionary measure. (Google Maps)

A local pizzeria in Vernon has closed its doors as a precautionary measure after a COVID-19 exposure.

In a post to social media, Boston Pizza on 32nd Street (Highway 97), alerted its followers they would be closed for the weekend after someone tested positive for the virus.

“We will reopen on Monday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the company said in a post to Facebook.

