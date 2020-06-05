Liquor inventory of B.C. businesses that can’t reopen under coronavirus restrictions can sell to other licencees. (Flickr creative commons)

COVID-19: Closed B.C. businesses allowed to sell liquor stock

Sales allowed to other licensees that can reopen

The B.C. government is taking the advice of hospitality industry representatives, allowing temporary sale of liquor inventory from businesses that can’t reopen under coronavirus restrictions to those who can.

Sales are allowed to private liquor stores or other bars and restaurants that are able to operate, under interim pandemic rules from the Liquor Distribution Branch announced June 5. The authorization expires July 15, but could be extended if pandemic conditions carry on further into the summer.

The measure was requested by a business advisory panel set up to advise the province as public health restrictions take a toll on hospitality and tourism businesses, to give them temporary revenue. A previous change allowed food-primary and most liquor-primary licensed businesses to sell and deliver sealed, packaged liquor products along with takeout or delivered purchase of a meal, and allowing the expansion of service areas and patios.

RELATED: B.C. streamlines patio applications for restaurants, pubs

RELATED: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Korea, Germany

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner
Next story
B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

West Kelowna Warriors to hold bottle drive for KidSport

The event will be held on June 13 at various locations

Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also reminded boaters physical distancing still applies on the water

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Rumblings of a citywide protest continue across social media platforms

Injured 71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Okanagan trail

Vernon firefighters assisted with the rescue in Ellison Provincial Park

Olympic athlete sends shout-out to Cawston Primary students

Canadian Olympic sprinter Khamica Bingham participated in one of the school’s long-time traditions

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Most Read