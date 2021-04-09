The new Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

The new Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Corus, Hulu announce ‘breakthrough’ multi-year streaming deal

Its Corus Studios division has signed a deal to sell more than 200 episodes of programming to Hulu

Corus Entertainment Inc. announced a distribution deal with U.S. streaming service Hulu Friday as it reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The Toronto-based company — which owns one of Canada’s largest radio groups, the Global television network and dozens of specialty cable channels — said its Corus Studios division has signed a deal to sell more than 200 episodes of programming to Hulu.

Hulu — jointly owned by Disney and NBCUniversal — will acquire the first three seasons of “Backyard Builds” as well as other renovation and food-related titles such as “Family Home Overhaul”, “$ave My Reno” and “Big Food Bucket List.”

Financial details of the deal weren’t announced, but Corus chief executive Doug Murphy told analysts on a conference call that it was a “breakthrough” multi-year agreement.

Murphy also said Corus has had very positive momentum with advertisers, the major source of revenue for its television and radio businesses.

“We’re going to be up a lot in Q3. Full stop. The question is, how big,” Murphy said, referring to the third quarter ending May 31.

Murphy said the latest round of restrictions due to the pandemic will delay growth for some categories of advertising — such as those attuned to entertainment and dining — but other categories that have been doing well will continue to do well.

Corus’s second-quarter results topped expectations as it reported that its profit for the three months ended Feb. 28 nearly doubled compared with a year ago.

The quarter was helped by a continued recovery in TV advertising revenue, new subscribers to its paid streaming services and growth in its content licensing business, Corus said.

It reported a second-quarter profit of $35.3 million or 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, up from $18.5 million or nine cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $358.9 million, down from nearly $376 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 18 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 12 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 12 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

tech industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding
Next story
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Just Posted

Soil microbiologist Kris Nichols is coming to the TRU Campus in Williams Lake on May 24 to discuss soil, farming and other related topics at a seminar. Black Press File Photo.
Vernon organics business looks to harvest Dragon’s Den dollars

BlueSky Organics lawn and garden products a popular product as COVID-19 prompts many to grow their own food

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP delivered Starfish Packs on behalf of the Kalamalka Rotary Club. (RCMP)
Mounties deliver breakfast to Vernon schools

Kalamalka Starfish Society gets helping hand from RCMP

An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More cases of COVID in Vernon elementary schools

Three more potential exposures at Coldstream and Vernon schools

Three Lake Country men were fined a total of $11,000 in Kelowna Provincial Court April 8, 2021, for illegally hunting two bull moose in Vernon in 2017, and another two moose in Revelstoke in 2019. (Dave Rothwell Photography)
Three Lake Country men fined $11K total for poaching moose in Vernon, Revelstoke

Four bull moose in total were killed illegally in separate ‘party hunting’ incidents in 2017 and 2019

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like on B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

With hospital, care home and school visits on hold, service finds another way to connect

École Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at École Kelowna Secondary School

Earlier in the week, Interior Health confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

Most Read