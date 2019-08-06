Cora Breakfast and Lunch will have its Vernon grand opening at 5601 Anderson Way on August 20. (Provided)

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch will host its first guests on Monday, Aug. 12, a week before its official grand opening on Aug. 20.

The Canadian breakfast chain will be kicking things off Cora-Style, opening the restaurant with an “Egg-Cracking Ceremony, during which the first symbolic omelette in the restaurant will be made,” public relations manager Isabel Picard said in a release.

The new location at 5601 Anderson Way is part of a nationwide expansion of the Cora network. It’s the first Cora restaurant in Vernon, the third in the Okanagan and the 11th in B.C.

The restaurant is holding giveaways throughout its opening week. Guests at the Aug. 20 grand opening can enjoy a free fruit cocktail. On Aug. 22 the first 50 guests will be given a free fruit infuser, and the first 200 guests on Aug. 23 will receive a free Cora shopping bag.

Kiwi, the restaurant’s mascot, will be present on Aug. 24 and 25 for a kids’ special weekend.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch started in 1987 when Madame Cora Tsouflidou bought a small abandoned snack bar in Montreal. Today there are close to 130 restaurants across Canada, and the Cora Franchise Group expects to open 10 more in 2019.

Read more: New restaurant on The Rise in Vernon

Read more: Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Transat warns of ‘abusive’ bid to stop sale to Air Canada, files complaint with regulator

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

Pickleballers deny cursing at teen after a sport court confrontation

Shoreline Park has been the site for basketball, pickleball and bickering

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill wins Canadian Winery of the Year

Mission Hill also collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

Okanagan Dream Rally raises $800,000 in 4th annual event

Event organizers say they’re overwhelmed by community support and generosity

Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

Juno-Award nominated bluegrass group to play Rotary Centre of the Arts

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

$75 million investment for affordable housing in B.C. announced by federal government

1,500 affordable and accessible units will be built across the province for those in need

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

Okanagan winery wins Canadian Winery of the Year

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Family Estate collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Most Read