Coke Canada bringing Christmas cheer to Kelowna and Big White

Coke Canada to coming to Kelowna and Big White to spread holiday cheer.

The company is bringing their CocaCola Caravan festively decorated truck complete with Santa and his elves to three locations over the next couple weekends.

“It’s one of our missions to deliver optimism to the local communities where we operate,” Coke Canada Interior General Manager Wayne Penny told Capital News. “With all that’s going on in the world, we know that providing a sense of belonging and community is one of the ways to help celebrate a better future.”

People who attend will be able to get photos with Santa and sample products.

The company, who’s been around since 1886, started using Santa for their Christmas imaging and advertising in the 1920s. On top of their Santa image, their holiday commercials featuring polar bears are also very well-known.

“CocaCola is an iconic brand and we helped create what the Santa image looks like,” said Penny.

The caravan will be at the following locations:

  • Friday, Dec. 9 – Save on Foods, 1876 Cooper Road from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 16 – Big White Ski Resort, 5315 Big White Road, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17 – FreshCo, 2339 Highway 97 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Coke caravan is travelling to more than 100 communities across the country.

