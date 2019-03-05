China revokes Canadian canola permit as dispute escalates

Richardson International Ltd. said its permit to export canola to China has been revoked

One of Canada’s largest grain processors has been blocked from exporting canola to China in what could be retaliation for the arrest of an executive from Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Richardson International Ltd. said Tuesday its permit to export canola to China has been revoked.

China’s action follows notices of non-compliance alleging some imports from Canada were contaminated with pests or bacteria. Canada disputes that.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is concerned by what happened to Richardson and does not believe there is any scientific basis for it.

The loss of the shipping permit comes as Canada is proceeding with an extradition hearing for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. The daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested at the request of the U.S., where she is wanted on fraud charges.

The Associated Press

