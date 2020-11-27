Cantina Kelowna closes due to COVID-19 case

The restaurant will be closed until Dec. 10

A newly opened downtown Kelowna restaurant is closing its doors for 14 days following a positive COVID-19 case at the business.

Cantina Kelowna took to social media to tell customers that it would be shutting down as of Nov.27, to properly sanitize and clean the restaurant before reopening.

The business did not say whether the case was related to a staff member or a customer.

A post on social media stated, “ We pride ourselves on our safety plan and procures in place, however, even with our best efforts somethings are just bigger than us.”

Catina decided to go public with the announcement of the COVID case to be transparent to the community.

Following a thorough clean the restaurant will reopen on Dec. 10.

Cantina Kelowna opened for business this past summer.

