A couple shops for appliances at a furniture store in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A couple shops for appliances at a furniture store in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s annual inflation rate rises to 4.8% in December, highest since 1991

Prices at gas pumps up 33.3 per cent year-over-year in December

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991.

The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 4.7 per cent in November.

Driving the faster pace of price growth in December were higher year-over-year prices for food, passenger vehicles and housing.

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline prices from its calculations, the consumer price index would have been up year-over-year in December by four per cent.

Prices at the gas pumps were up 33.3 per cent year-over-year in December compared with a 43.6 per cent annual increase in November as tightening of public health restrictions related to the Omicron variant weighed on demand.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Bank of Canada to maintain inflation mandate, consider job market in rate decisions

inflation

Previous story
Greater Vernon Chamber president seeks more government transparency

Just Posted

Robyn Thurston is organizing a Story Walk Jan. 22-30 at the Vernon Library. (Literacy Society of North Okanagan photo)
Story unfolds in downtown Vernon for Family Literacy Week

Canadian rocker Bif Naked will play to a sold-out crowd at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Feb. 17, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Bif Naked relishes return to Lake Country stage

The injured man, two other snowshoers, and their two dogs are all safe and warm thanks to COSAR and Kelowna Nordic’s rescue (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/ Facebook)
COSAR made a ‘textbook’ rescue from the Kelowna Nordic Trails

A "closed' sign hangs in a store window in Ottawa, Thursday April 16, 2020. An intensifying labour shortage is rippling through Canada's economy, forcing businesses to curtail operations, reduce hours and in some cases, euthanize livestock.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Greater Vernon Chamber president seeks more government transparency