Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

If you are driven by a fast-paced environment and have a keen interested in current events, you could be apart of the Black Press Media team.

We are currently hiring production workers to start immediately in the press room in Vernon.

Work to insert flyers into Black Press newspapers, which will then be delivered to the doorsteps of your community. You could be apart of getting news and content out to members of your community who count on Black Press Media when it comes to accurate and responsible reporting.

This position is entry-level and involves the physical handling and feeding of flyers and related advertising supplements into inserter machines.

Requirements are as follows:

  • Motivated self-starter willing to work in a fast-paced environment performing repetitive tasks
  • Must be able to lift to 35 pounds and stand for an extended period
  • Ability to work cooperatively in a diverse, team-based environment
  • Demonstrate on-the-job reliability and dependability
  • Excellent communication skills and detail-oriented.

Wages start at $16 an hour with a night shift premium of .96/hr. Wage increases and benefits are based on job performance and worker reliability. The applicant must be available to work Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Day and night shifts are possible as well there is room to grow in the ever-expanding Black Press Media.

Contact Angel at vernonpress@blackpress.ca or call 250-542-3552 today and you could start on a new career tomorrow.

