Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will play host to the BC Economic Summit in April, 2023. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will play host to the BC Economic Summit in April, 2023. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

BC Economic Summit to push WOW factor in Penticton

The summit will bring 300 people and be the first in-person since 2020

Penticton will play host to representatives from over 60 B.C. communities and 24 First Nations over April 16 to 19.

The first in-person BC Economic Summit since 2020 will gather the representatives together at Penticton the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

“Penticton was a natural choice for the 300-person event, with abundant conference space at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre,” said British Columbia Economic Development Association president and CEO, Dale Wheeldon.

The conference’s theme is Creating the WOW Factor, and Penticton will do that by showcasing the S.S. Sicamous, the North Gateway, Penticton Ale Trail, a number of restaurants and the Lakeside Resort as additional stops for Summit delegates. BCEDA has made a dedicated effort to use local merchants for awards, printing, entertainment, and more.

READ MORE: Hester Creek Winery named B.C. Winery of the Year

Renowned local sports event announcer Steve King will be the MC for the multi-day conference.

The 2023 BC Economic Summit will be packed with technical presentations, a solutions-focused exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and exciting activities. Keynote speakers Ross Bernstein, Jon Schallert and Dr. David Williams will discuss building buy-in, creating tourism destinations, and an economic outlook post-pandemic.

A highlight of the event is the BC Economic Development Awards presentation which is sponsored by FortisBC. The 30 nominees will be vying for the top prize in the province’s best economic development programs, partnerships, economic reconciliation, resiliency and marketing initiatives.

More information and registration for the BC Economic Summit can be found at bceda.ca/summit.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
65 jobs affected as Tolko’s Okanagan mill cuts shifts temporarily
Next story
Swiss firm ups offer in hostile bid to take over B.C.’s Teck Resources

Just Posted

Several vehicles were found on fire behind the Volvo dealership (800 Finns Rd.) in Kelowna around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Late night fire damages 5 vehicles behind Kelowna dealership

The Kelowna Community Fridge is celebrating two years of serving the community on April 22. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna Community Fridge celebrates 2 years with BBQ and live music event

Utility works on roads around KGH begin April 13. Red zone indicates construction limits, green zone indicates detour route, angled lines indicate temporary road closure. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Road closures around Kelowna General Hospital for utility works

(Black Press file photo)
Rutland neighbourhoods ready for sewer upgrades