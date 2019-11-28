Winter doesn’t slow anyone down on the Interior’s Triang-ale Trail connecting Kamloops, the Shuswap and Vernon. (BC Ale Trail photo)

BC Ale Trail showcases thirst-quenching winter stops in North-Okanagan-Shuswap

Video features local microbreweries and outdoor attractions

Residents of the Thompson, North Okanagan Shuswap are connected by roads, trails and a taste for craft beer.

The Kamloops, Vernon and Shuswap “Triang-ale Trail” is part of The BC Ale Trail project was created to promote the province’s micro-brewers as well as different activities in communities along the ale-trail network.

With snow on the mountains and a chill in the air, the focus for the Kamloops, Vernon and Shuswap Triang-Ale Trail has shifted into winter, and a new video has been released featuring local outdoors attractions, including the Larch Hills, Kalmalka Lake and Silverstar, and local brewers including Crannóg Ales and the Barley Station in the Shuswap and Vernon’s Marten Brewing Co.

“There is a different attraction here for every visitor, whether it’s an outdoor adventure, a farmyard experience, or an urban exploration,” states the BC Ale Trail website of the Kamloops, Vernon, Shuswap leg.

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca.

Full video below

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca.

