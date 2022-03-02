Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem participates in a media availability at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem participates in a media availability at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate for first time since pandemic began

Central bank increases key rate by a quarter of a percentage point in bid to help fight inflation

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank increased its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent on Wednesday in a bid to help fight inflation which is at its highest level since 1991.

The higher rate is expected to prompt the country’s big banks to raise their prime lending rates, a move that will increase the cost of loans such as variable-rate mortgages that are linked to the benchmark.

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate to the emergency level of 0.25 per cent in March 2020 in an effort to help the economy weather the economic shock of the pandemic.

Since then, the economy has rebounded and inflation has jumped with the central bank saying today that it now expects inflation to be higher in the near-term than it previously thought.

The annual inflation rate in January of 5.1 per cent marked a three-decade high.

The Bank of Canada previously forecast annual inflation for the first quarter would be 5.1 per cent, but that was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices higher and created new supply disruptions that will add to global price pressures.

The bank said persistently elevated inflation raises the risk that Canadians start to expect that inflation will stay higher for longer.

To keep inflation and expectations anchored, the bank said it plans to use interest rates to get inflation rates back to its two per cent target.

Senior decision-makers at the bank expect interest rates will need to rise further, although the timing and pace of those hikes will be tied to how the bank views the Canadian economy.

Statistics Canada said Tuesday that the economy grew at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent over the last three months of 2021, which was stronger than the Bank of Canada had expected.

The bank also expects growth in the first quarter to be more solid than its previous projections in January, even with an Omicron-related setback that month that saw 200,000 jobs lost.

The bank said the labour market setback should be temporary, and strong household spending should strengthen further as public health restrictions ease as several provinces have started to do this month.

Still, the bank said COVID-19 and the possibility of new variants remain a concern.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Bank of Canada to maintain inflation mandate, consider job market in rate decisions

economy

Previous story
Post-pandemic back-to-work puts spotlight on office maintenance
Next story
WestJet Airlines to buy Sunwing Airlines

Just Posted

Adam Kydd tries to score in Seattle on Tuesday night (Photo - Brian Liesse)
Rockets end roadtrip with 4-3 loss in Seattle

Canadian pianist Lorraine Min will be performing in Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s March concert series, The Sacred and Profane, which kicks off in Kelowna Friday, March 4, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra back with ‘sacred and profane’ March concert series

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler Ina Forrest takes aim at a fourth Paralympics medal starting Friday, March 4, in Beijing. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen wheelchair curler bears flag and seeks fourth Paralympics medal

April Thompson (5) and the Vernon Christian School Royals are ranked No. 3 for the B.C. 1A senior girls basketball championships, which begin Wednesday, March 2, in Kelowna. Three Vernon senior teams are competing for provincial girls’ basketball titles, and two Grade 8 squads from Vernon Secondary begin play at their respective provincials Thursday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Christian School Royals seeded No. 3 for B.C.’s