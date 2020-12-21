Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump.

A report from Central 1, the organization that handles financial services, digital banking and other resources for more than 250 credit unions, says B.C. has seen a “spectacular” rebound in housing demand since pandemic-induced lows in the spring.

The report says affordability remains a focus, as median home prices are up nine per cent this year to $585,000 and are forecast to climb a further six per cent to $618,000 in 2021.

It says the number of homes sold in B.C. leaped 20 per cent this year, overcoming the pandemic downturn, and up to 95,000 properties could change hands next year, nudging market highs set in 2017.

It credits the surge to “unique characteristics” of pandemic economics, ongoing low interest rates and higher-paid workers remaining relatively unscathed from the worst of the COVID-19 contractions.

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize, border restrictions ease and post-secondary institutions reopen.

But it says rents shouldn’t budge much over the coming year, while a provincially imposed rent freeze is in effect.

Brian Yu, Central 1 deputy chief economist, authored the report and calls B.C.’s ongoing pandemic recovery a “mix of short-term challenges and future optimism.”

“Economic growth is forecast to pick up steam in the second quarter of 2021 onwards as the vaccine drives higher investment spending and consumer spending is unleashed when social and travel restrictions are eased,” Yu writes.

Some job loss will continue in B.C.’s “fragile sectors,” Yu says.

Even though employment remains 1.5 per cent lower than it did in February, he says the province is outperforming most others and sectors such as retail spending, manufacturing, and exports are “largely recovered.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHousingReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief
Next story
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

Just Posted

Areas affected by the power outage.
UPDATE: Power slowly returns to thousands of Kelowna homes

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Single vehicle collision closes Glenmore Road North

There were numerous reports of vehicle incidents throughout the Central Okanagan in the morning

(Black Press Media file photo)
Slow down, drive to conditions: Kelowna RCMP

The detachment has received numerous reports of collisions due to the snow

Canadian Mental Health Association's Lenai Schmidt, manager of wellness and rehabilitation programs, is hoping the community will help fill the Gift of Hope wishes. (CMHA Vernon photo)
Gift of Hope helps those struggling with mental health in Vernon

Canadian Mental Health Association raising funds to sponsor those in need

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews at a scene off Postill Lake Road Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 where a skier suffered a suspected spinal injury. (Contributed)
Skier with suspected spinal injury rescued from Kelowna backcountry

Two skiers were practicing flips off Postill Lake Road; COSAR called for helicopter rescue

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

(File photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read