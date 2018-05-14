B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Home prices across B.C. showed little change in April, according to the BC Real Estate Association.

In figures released Monday, the association said the average home price rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to April of last year, up to $730,507.

Some regions saw bigger increases, with Chilliwack prices going up by 16 per cent, Fraser Valley prices by 10.2 per cent, southern Okanagan prices by 15.9 per cent and Vancouver Island prices by 11.3 per cent.

However, sales were down 17 per cent across the province compared to the same time last year.

BCREA chief economist Cameron Muir said the new mortgage regulations have made buyers wary, but they have been adjusting.

The new rules, known as the “stress test,” mean all borrowers must now qualify for a mortgage based on either the five-year benchmark rate or their lender’s actual rate plus two per cent, whichever is higher. The change will apply to all mortgages, new or renewed, even if the down payment exceeds 20 per cent.

“The impact of more burdensome mortgage qualifications for conventional borrowers is expected to soften over the next several months as potential buyers adjust both their finances and expectations,” he said.

For the first four months of 2018, home sales dropped by 12 per cent, although the average price rose 5.7 per cent to $731,661.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

Just Posted

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

“The radical activists may impersonate government officials…”

West Kelowna restaurant plagued by vandals reopens downtown

After a string of attacks on their former West Kelowna restaurant, the business reopens in Kelowna

Your May 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

Most Read

  • B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

    Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year