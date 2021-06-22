B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

The B.C. government’s property tax break for most home owners was introduced to help them with the high cost of housing – in 1957.

More than 60 years later, with spiralling home values and rents pressing like never before, an expert panel has pointed out that the B.C. Home Owner Grant and Ottawa’s capital gains tax exemptions reward owners and shift the cost of tax breaks onto renters. That report was released quietly on the last day of B.C.’s legislature session, and the B.C. government was quick to distance itself from the idea of taking home owner benefits away, as the eligibility rises to homes valued at up to $1.6 million.

B.C. Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier raised the question in debate on Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget June 17.

“I haven’t had a chance to dig into this report, but what I can absolutely assure the member is that we are not interested in making any changes to the Home Owner Grant,” Robinson replied.

Robinson said another panel recommendation, to eliminate the capital gains tax exemption on sale of a principal residence, was also quickly rejected by the federal government. She said federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland had also responded immediately to the report, and “was very clear that the federal government had zero appetite to make any changes to the capital gains.”

Robinson noted that the panel was set up as a federal-provincial effort to look for ways to ease the housing crisis, before she and federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland were in their current jobs.

RELATED: B.C. takes over home owner grant, raises eligibility

RELATED: Comparing B.C. party policies on housing costs

The panel was chaired by former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail, now chair of ICBC, and includes Jock Finlayson, vice president of the Business Council of B.C., Helmut Pastrick, chief economist of Central 1 Credit Union, Jill Atkey, CEO of the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association and Brian McCauley, CEO of real estate developer Concert Properties.

Its five “calls to action” for housing include creating a planning framework that encourages housing, reforming fees on property development, expanding the supply of community housing and “ensuring more equitable treatment of renters and homeowners” through the tax changes.

B.C. Liberal MLA Peter Milobar said he has been receiving questions from constituents about a change in grant administration that took effect this year, with the province taking over administration of the Home Owner Grant from municipalities.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingBC politics

Previous story
Despite the rough ride, e-scooter companies are bullish on Canada

Just Posted

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)
Vernon cyclist maintains lead in Race Across America

Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri on her way to the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

‘Too much heat can be harmful to your health’

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic is making its Lake Country stop at Beasley Park on June 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
Mobile vaccination clinic parks in Lake Country

No appointments necessary to use service June 28-29

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Voix du Coeur is bringing music to seniors in retirement homes as restrictions slowly start to ease. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Trio sings opera to Okanagan seniors as pandemic restrictions ease

Voix du Coeur travel around the Okanagan to bring the joy of music to seniors for free

Teenagers make their way to Truswell Road after a party is broken up by police at the end of Mission Creek (Lorraine Besner/Contributed).
Kelowna residents concerned about ongoing alleged underage beach parties

Public urination, property damage, drinking and drug usage have become weekly concerns

Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)
Man charged in Naramata double homicide appears in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore appeared for the first time in relation to first degree murder charges

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read