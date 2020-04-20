Heavy oil upgrading facilities at the Kearl Lake oil sands project north of Fort McMurray. (Imperial Oil)

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

With seven positive tests for COVID-19 traced to people in B.C. who have returned from the Kearl Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta, the B.C. government has issued an order of self-isolation for anyone who has returned to B.C. from that mine and processing plant.

“Right now I am ordering anybody who has been in the Kearl Lake project since March 15 and has returned to British Columbia that they must self-isolate for 14 days after their return,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said April 20. “For many people, this will mean that their return was over 14 days ago. If they had symptoms during that time, or if they continue to have symptoms, we want you to connect with 8-1-1 and tell us about that.”

Henry said there are more coronavirus test results pending on other workers, and Alberta health officials are working to contain the outbreak.

RELATED: Interior Health issues warning about oil sands camp

RELATED: Trans Mountain work proceeds with COVID-19 rules

“Both Interior Health and Northern Health have had individuals who have come back and tested positive from the outbreak in Kearl Lake,” Henry said. “They are doing contact tracing and have identified all of the close contacts of those individuals that we know about at this point.

“We expect there will be more people. We know that there are people coming back and forth between places in Alberta on a regular basis as part of the essential work that they do.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Just Posted

Rockets acquire Kope from Oil Kings

Kope has registered 90 points in 183 WHL career games

Kelowna may borrow up to $150 million to maintain services amid pandemic

City will only borrow what it needs; dependent on how much money the city receives in property taxes

Electric wheelchair struck by vehicle in Kelowna

A person fell from their electric wheelchair after being struck by a vehicle on Monday

Kelowna council to get public input on mall pot shop

A tied initial vote resulted in a second motion being tabled, which was passed

Lake Country fire crews knock down Carr’s Landing blaze

The cause of the fire is under investigation

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Shuswap community makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

Municipality of Summerland responds to financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Water rates to decrease in July and August; reductions sought for electrical rates

Kamloops man accused of stabbing spree that killed one returns to court

Michael Wayne Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Most Read