People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is walking a fine line to keep schools and businesses functioning as the province prepares for more big COVID-19 infection numbers from the weekend.

B.C. hit a daily high on Friday, Nov. 13 with 617 new coronavirus cases reported, as the second week of restrictions on the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions began. Orders in effect from Nov. 7 to 23 put a stop to travel for sports and leisure to and from the Lower Mainland, and indoor group fitness and social gatherings at private homes within the two health regions that have seen most of the increased virus spread.

Guidance posted over the weekend clarifies that people living alone can “continue to see one or two members of their pandemic bubble at each other’s homes,” where the pandemic bubble is your household.

Much of the guidance defines what is or isn’t a social gathering. There is no order restricting travel in or out of the Lower Mainland, and work, medical appointments and other essential business carries on during the two weeks of the order. COVID-19 test results will determine if the restrictions are extended past Nov. 23.

Religious services continue with safety plans for a limit of 50 people, and work or family-related travel and car-pooling to school or work is allowed. The guidance answers common questions, such as why Henry has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces.

“Dr. Henry expects everyone who can to use masks, the same way she expects everyone to maintain a safe distance from others, clean their hands and cough into their sleeves,” the guidance documents say.

RELATED: Canada approaches 300,000 COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Second COVID-19 vaccine shows early success

And then there are schools, with classrooms arranged in cohorts to minimize their number of contacts. School transmission is being monitored and the risk has been considered low compared to higher-risk activities.

Q: “Why is it safe for a teacher to be in a classroom of 26 students, but not see a few close friends?”

A: “This order is based on evidence that social gatherings, particularly in household settings but also in other social situations such as gatherings before or after sports events or indoor group physical activities are causing significant COVID-19 transmission.

“People who violate this order bring exposure risks into their home, risks that they latter take with them to their workplaces. We all need to reduce our social interactions so we can keep our schools and workplaces open.”

Restaurants, pubs and movie theatres continue to operate as before. Like classrooms, these are considered controlled settings, where seating is spaced and moving from one seat group to another is not permitted, unlike wedding and funeral receptions where large groups have not been effectively regulated.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian companies uncover market for mask accessories amid COVID-19
Next story
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Just Posted

Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign. File photo.
Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, except Sundays

Old Friends Canada volunteers Susan and Joelle with 20-year-old Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But thanks to Old Friends, Haley loves his new forever home. (Contributed)
Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

Final days to support Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s fundraiser

Christmas can be a tough time for those suffering from dementia. (File photo)
Alzheimer’s Society helping Okanagan residents prepare for the holidays

Webinars look at new challenges COVID-19 brings and how that affects those with dementia

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

School district stressed exposure not related to previous ones

Highway 97C Nov. 14.
Highway 97C crash claims one life

A man died Saturday night while travelling on Highway 97C

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

While the traditional Summerland Festival of Lights will not proceed this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Nov. 27, following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold drive-by light-up event

Festive season event on Nov. 27 to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Samantha Savoy (Left) plays for Bischofswerda FV 08, a club that competes in 3.Liga in Germany. (Submitted)
UBC Okanagan soccer alum’s long road to becoming pro

Samantha Savoy was in a devastating car crash in 2016

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read