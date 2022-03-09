Awards honour best of Lake Country

Businesses and community service recognized by Chamber of Commerce

Fridge fills need Lake Country Mayor James Baker presents Jackie Goode with the Community Service Provider of the Year Award for the Lake Country Fridge at the annual chamber of commerce awards March 3. (Contributed)

Feathers, pearls and suits filled the theatre as the community members dressed to celebrate success.

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards took place at Creekside Theatre on March 3, as attendees donned their best Great Gatsby outfits to mark the theme of Bringing Back the Roaring ’20s.

“It was a great evening! Almost everybody dressed up in our Great Gatsby theme and celebrated local businesses,” chamber executive director Tracy Austin said. “After so long of not being able to host in-person events, it was great to be able to come together and see so many smiling faces!”

Among the award-winners was Heather Irvine, named Volunteer of the Year, the Gerry Morton Award sponsored by the Lake Country Calendar. For years, Irvine has been cleaning up the streets of the community, picking up trash. She also decorates the fence outside of her home on Lodge Road for people to enjoy.

“This wonderful community has always shown their love and support for me and I appreciate all that they do,” Irvine said, who is pleased everyone is still enjoying the fence designs, which she enjoys creating.

“Thank you to the district and AIM for always picking up my litter bags – appreciate their hard work.”

Lake Country Community Fridge took home Community Service Provider of the Year, presented by Mayor James Baker.

“This happened because of all of you kind souls who donate time, food and/or money to help make a positive impact in other peoples lives,” said Jackie Goode, who runs the fridge program for less fortunate.

“Not only is it a beautiful glass award, it’s also recognition of all our combined efforts, and making more people aware that this need exists in our community.”

Food donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the community fridge on the west-facing side of the Winfield United Church, 3751 Woodsdale Rd.

Jennifer and Peter Madsen with Oyama Zipline took home the trophy for Business of the Year.

Lake Country Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu earned Business Leader of the Year.

Rising Star of the Year went to Valley Lifestyle.

Rose Hill Orchard earned Tourism Excellence of the Year and Family Farm of the Year.

Lake Country Pet was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Health Service Provider of the Year was Spion Chiropractic and Rehab.

Hospitality Service of the Year went to L’Isola Bella Bistro.

Graf Vac Septic Services Ltd. was named Trades Service Provider of the Year.

Home-Based Business of the Year was Simply Skincare.

Neon Counselling earned Professional Service Provider of the Year.

