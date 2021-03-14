The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file) The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file) The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolls out recovery plan

Five-point plan is aimed at local businesses and not-for-profits impacted by COVID-19

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has a five-point plan to move local business and tourism through COVID recovery in 2021.

The plan focuses on five areas: tourism; not-for-profits; chamber of commerce; business; economic development.

“Many (on the board) were concerned with the impact on our businesses and community if the pandemic lasted longer than 2020, and how we would mitigate the damage to our local economy,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan, who presented the recovery plan to both Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong councils.

Chamber staff was directed to put together a COVID-19 recovery plan to present to the board and municipal partners. The plan would be in place to guide the chamber in supporting its businesses and community in rebuilding.

The tourism plan includes the development of itineraries that will be unveiled as restrictions ease. There are itineraries for each season. The plan will be concluded by the end of March.

The chamber has begun engagement with not-for-profit groups and presented its findings to both councils. By the end of the year, videos, visual and written content to encourage community support and to attract/retain volunteers will be produced.

As for itself, the chamber will fund its strategic plan and engage a facilitator familiar with the operations of a rural chamber of commerce with varied responsibilities. The strategic plan will ensure the chamber is aware of and responding to trends.

Like the not-for-profits, the chamber has begun to engage with businesses to determine how the pandemic has impacted them. The results will assist the chamber in implementing a plan to support businesses in pivoting customer service. The entire plan will be conducted before Sept. 30.

The economic plan will include what the chamber calls six ‘deliverables:’

  • Business retention and expansion plan;
  • Business recruitment plan;
  • Shop local, support local program;
  • Entrepreneurial development plan for adults and youth;
  • Agriculture and slow food plan;
  • Downtown revitalization plan.

Completion dates of all six will vary between December 2021 and January 2022.

The chamber board approved the recovery plan on Feb. 18.

READ MORE: Joan Albert named JCI Vernon’s Citizen of 2020

READ MORE: Kelowna again hoping to close Bernard Avenue to vehicles this summer


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Just Posted

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file) The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a five-point COVID-19 recovery plan for its businesses and not-for-proft organizations. (Black Press file)
Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolls out recovery plan

Five-point plan is aimed at local businesses and not-for-profits impacted by COVID-19

Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old West Kelowna girl

Nevaeh French-Prince was last seen on Banks Road in Kelowna

This view has always been stunning. It’s the southwestern view of the Okanagan Landing and Okanagan Lake, a photo taken on an unknown date. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #2427)
Vernon history in pictures

A view of a lake and the Landing

A racial slur was discovered painted on a piece of playground equipment, and a derogatory four-word saying was found spray-painted on the outside wall of the washroom facility, at Kin Beach Sunday, March 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Racial slur painted on Vernon playground

The slur and a four-word derogatory statement found painted at Kin Beach in Okanagan Landing

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park group does not want to see a parking lot for overflow traffic built on grassland on the top bench of Cosens Bay Valley, and has launched an online petition opposing the plan. (Photo submitted)
Parking lot plan for provincial park opposed by North Okanagan group

Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park do not want an overflow traffic lot built on grassland

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna again hoping to close Bernard Avenue to vehicles this summer

City is planning for live music, street games to animate pedestrian-only street

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire sparked west of Penticton thought to be human-caused

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Most Read