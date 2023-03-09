Dr. Moira Drosdovech. (Kenny Tai Photography)

Dr. Moira Drosdovech. (Kenny Tai Photography)

An open mind for better pet health in Kelowna

Women in Business - Dr. Moira Drosdovech

Sometimes when dealing with our pet’s health, you need to think outside the box.

That is certainly part of the reason for the success of Kelowna’s Pawsitive Veterinary Care and Dr. Moira Drosdovech, in practicing a combination of holistic and conventional treatments for your cats and dogs, or what they call “integrative medicine.”

Drosdovech began treating Kelowna’s furry friends in 1990, starting at Rutland Pet Hospital. A decade later, Pawsitive Veterinary Care was born on Sutherland Avenue.

The most recent move was to a spacious new location on Harvey Road within the last nine months or so.

“It’s stunning,” said Drosdovech. “We really did a bang-up job on the decor, I’m a real colour person.”

Alongside what can be considered the ‘conventional’ ways to treat your pet, like spays and neuters, dentistry and x-rays, Drosdovech and her time also take into consideration more homeopathic methods if treatment is not urgent, like herbs and neutraceuticals.

“Diet is a big part of what we do here….there’s several different modalities that you can take an interest in and work into your practice.”

On her bio on their website, www.pawsitivevetcare.com, Drosdovech writes “I must say that this style of practice, the holistic approach, is far more satisfying as a veterinarian than a strictly conventional approach to health and disease.”

But at the end of the day, the key to a good practice is good people.

“We do have a great core of staff that has been with us long-term, some as long as almost 10 years,” said Drosdovech.

“We have fun working here, we work like a team.”

Kelownawomen in business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Northern B.C. gold mine gets provincial approval after 7 years of consideration

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

Chilliwack School District 33 has stayed ahead of the bus driver shortage afflicting other districts in B.C. and beyond. (Black Press file)
Central Okanagan students face school bus hike

Screenshot of released Meadow Valley Meats video (Animal Justice Canada/Screenshot of video)
BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

Kelowna coaches and athletes were recognized for their athletic accomplishments throughout the last year on Wednesday night (March 8) at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre of the Arts). (Contributed)
Szturc, Iginla among other Kelowna athletes recognized by City and PacificSport

Pop-up banner image