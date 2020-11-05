Super Shopper Club is coming to Penticton. (Contributed)

‘Amazon of the Okangan’ comes to South Okanagan

New by locals for locals online marketplace aims to support Okanagan businesses

It’s like Amazon, but instead of supporting Jeff Bezos, Okanagan residents can now support their neighbours.

Local entrepreneur, Ross Todd is bringing a new platform to Penticton which helps local businesses get their products and services delivered to local shoppers. It’s called the Super Shopper Club.

Todd knows the importance of shopping local.

“If we don’t help the community buy local, it will be bye-bye local,” he said.

Business owners have the ability to add products and services that they sell and have local shoppers easily find them. Business owners can also create and send out special offers to shoppers.

Meanwhile, shoppers will find all the ease and comfort of Amazon but with local options. Features like searches for local products and services, the ability to compare prices from other local businesses, wish-lists, special offers, and same-day delivery are just some of the things Super Shopper Club is offering.

Because of the difficulty COVID-19 has caused to local businesses, owners can now promote their business and products and services for $5 a month.

“We want to keep it affordable, so every business can benefit from it,” Ross said.

The e-commerce website went live in July and already has over 1,000 businesses in their database, most of which are based in the Okanagan. Kelowna was the first city to get on board, but it is quickly expanding across Canada.

Now that Todd has purchased the business license for the South Okanagan, Super Shopper Club will be coming to Summerland, Oliver, and Osoyoos and Penticton in the next few weeks

You can download the Super Shopper Club app at either app store, or shop through their website.

Most Read