All hail Caesar!: Kelowna’s first Caesar Week around the corner

Time to get your drink on! Caesar Week is coming to Kelowna July 3-10.

Co-founder Mik Parent is in Winnipeg where Caesar Week started after events like Burger Week and Taco Week found great success.

There is usually a $200 registration fee for restaurants. Though since this is the first year the event will be happening in Kelowna, it’s a free ride.

“Basically what they do, is [restaurants] pay us a registration fee, and with that we spend that, our entire budget is spent towards marketing,” Parent said. “That goes to promoted ads on Instagram, promoted all through Facebook, radio ads, time with local news, and newspapers as well just to try to get the word out there to drive the public.”

Parent says 11 bars and restaurants have registered in Kelowna.

Parent noted there are no requirements in making the caesar, you just have to have one on the menu. “They have the choice to either register a caesar that they have already on their existing menu or they have the option of also creating a feature caesar to feature during Caesar Week in hopes to be crowned as Kelowna’s Best Caesar.”

During Caesar Week, locals can go to the website to find the caesar map with all registered restaurants.

Voting will take place online with categories for best overall, best spice, best garnish, and best rimmer.

Registration is still open. Sign up or learn more at caesarweek.com.

