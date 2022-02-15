A new ‘King’ is on tap for Kelowna as restaurant sets to open this summer

Kings Tap Lakeside will open in the former location of Rose’s Waterfront Pub

The family behind Earls and Joey restaurants will continue with the project of building a new eatery in Kelowna after they purchased Cactus Club earlier this month.

Cactus Club Café purchased the former location of Rose’s Waterfront Pub in 2018 with plans to redesign the building into a new restaurant called King Taps, a subsidiary of the company with just one location in Toronto.

However, at the start of February, the Fuller family announced it acquired 100 per cent ownership over Cactus Club from founder and president Richard Jaffray after a hard-fought legal battle.

Leroy Earl “Bus” Fuller is the founder of Earls and Joey restaurants.

Now, the Fullers are announcing that B.C.’s first location Kings Tap will open this summer. Construction on the building is already underway.

Thomas Beetlestone, regional manager at King Taps said, the restaurant is known for its pizzas and rotating beer taps.

“With seating for nearly 500 across indoor and outdoor spaces, we’ve got something for everyone, and we look forward to bringing our hospitality excellence to the Kelowna community and visitors alike,” he said.

The original Kins Taps opened in Toronto’s Financial District in 2017 and is known as a place to watch sports and meet with friends.

The restaurant will be hiring for all positions, with the first virtual hiring fair on Saturday, Feb. 26. To apply for an appointment visit https://kingtaps.com/hiring.

