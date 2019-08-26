A day for the dogs of the Okanagan

In celebration of International Dog Day, the Okanagan is celebrating man’s (and woman’s) best friend.

When it comes to dogs, Vernon’s Shelly Korobanik is somewhat of an expert. Since childhood she has had a passion for fitness and dogs and in 2011 she pursued combining the two to create Pooch Partners.

The personal training specialist says keeping your dog, and yourself, active is important to a healthy relationship.

Korobanik helps owners and their dogs do just that and train each other by playing games!

Games are used to teach the typical obedience (i.e. sit, down, recall), but more importantly, dogs learn skills that enable them to respond appropriately to any novelty they may encounter in their environment throughout their lives.

“Games for concepts such as proximity and orientation are used to develop a strong recall and loose leash walk, while confidence and impulse control concept games can help overcome problem behaviours such as chasing, fear and anxiety,” said Korobanik.

Concept training is relatively new, so Pooch Partners is particularly happy to be able to offer this type of training to clients in Vernon and the surrounding area. With hundreds of games to choose from, both humans and canine participants of the new dog training and fitness programs will have more fun then they ever thought possible while building a strong relationship with their dog! People can register online at poochpartners.ca for new classes scheduled to begin Aug. 26.

