(SUN FM-Bell Media)

99.9 Virgin Radio launches in Kelowna

iHeartRadio Canada announced today the rebrand of 99.9 SUN FM to 99.9 Virgin Radio in Kelowna, B.C.

If you heard 99.9 Virgin Radio in place of Kelowna’s 99.9 SUN FM through your soundwaves this morning, it wasn’t a mistake.

The move from SUN FM to Virgin Radio was announced today. The move brings together one of the world’s most popular brands with local personalities, hit Canadian music, and Okanagan culture.

“We’re very excited to launch the world-class Virgin Radio brand in Kelowna, joining other Virgin Radio stations across Canada to bring greater access to today’s hottest artists and events,” said Ken Kilcullen, general manager for Bell Media Radio.

Kelowna will wake up to the same morning personalities B Mack and Karly, followed by the On Air with Ryan Seacrest show.

“Our cornerstone morning and afternoon drive hosts grew up in the Okanagan, and we can’t wait to continue to deliver non-stop music and non-stop fun, now under the Virgin name, to the community,” said Boyd Leader, program director for Bell Media Radio.

READ MORE: Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

ALSO READ: Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Telus to buy ADT’s Canadian security business, ADT Inc. to pay special dividend

Just Posted

Rockets accelerating, now head north after 6-1 win Wednesday night

Kelowna beat the Tri-City Americans and take on Prince George in back-to-back games this weekend

Conservatives pulling ahead of Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Tracy Gray is currently projected to win 43 per cent of the popular vote

Latch on: Breastfeeding challenge comes to Kelowna

In light of the recent World Breastfeeding Week, the unique event comes Saturday

Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

Warriors drop 7th straight, look for bounce back this weekend

West Kelowna plays back-to-back games in Penticton starting Friday night

Okanagan’s best talents in spotlight

140 acts lined up for Okanagan’s Got Talented, running every Sunday in Vernon

Firefighters attack smoky blaze in Salmon Arm Industrial Park

Smoke billowing from dust extractor on Northern Plastics Ltd. building

99.9 Virgin Radio launches in Kelowna

iHeartRadio Canada announced today the rebrand of 99.9 SUN FM to 99.9 Virgin Radio in Kelowna, B.C.

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing near Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Princeton mayor proud of forestry protesters

“It was a proud moment to see those trucks running through the… Continue reading

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing east of Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Most Read