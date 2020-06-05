$30,000 over 30 weeks for local causes

Send us your good stories and you could win money for your favourite cause

Do Some Good, Black Press Media, and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, have teamed up to drive awareness and support to local communities. They will give away $30,000 to local causes between now and the end of the year.

Local Good is an exciting new section in 10 Black Press publications, from Princeton to Golden, where you can share stories of the good you see in your community, and connect to local causes to fill needs and give back.

Each story tagged with @LocalGood will be entered to win $1,000 for the charity of your choice.

Click here to check out a Local Good story.

Selections will be made regularly and winners will be announced on Local Good.

We encourage you to participate and help spread the word about this exciting opportunity.

Click here to share the good you see! It’s quick, easy and FREE.





