Okanagan Sun dominate O line en route to BCFC win over Kamloops

The start of the game may have been delayed by lightning but the Okanagan Sun didn't let the weather get them down in a dominating performance in Kamloops, beating the Broncos 45-30 on Saturday night to win their 20th straight regular season BCFC game.

The Sun's offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage opening up holes for the Sun running game, as Okanagan improved to 2-and-0 on the BCFC season.

"I thought we were physically dominant," said first-year Sun head coach Ben Macauley. "I think we were miles ahead of where we were the week before. We had a lot of penalties in the game but I think that was a result of us playing a very aggressive style of football. We have to clean-up the penalties but I thought it was a pretty good game."

Brenden Hansen led the rushing attack, carrying the ball 14 times for 72 yards while Kasey Russell had nine carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns, both power runs from inside three yards.

Quarterback Keith Zyla continued his hot play throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the season and ran for one as well, both from nine yards out, playing in the first half only. In all the Sun scored five rushing touchdowns as Kyler Mosley scored his first junior touchdown on a three yard run and quarterback Foster Martens, who played the second half, scored on a one yard plunge.

"Our offensive line was really strong in pushing around the Kamloops defense," said Macauley. "We ran the ball really well and that helped us control the clock and control the game. We didn't have to throw the ball that much. That's the kind of game I like to play: Dominate the line of scrimmage, run the ball and control the clock."

The win, coupled with a Westshore Rebels win on Saturday night sets up a battle of undefeated teams coming up this weekend at the Apple Bowl in the Sun's home opener.

Macauley said the biggest thing the team will work on to prepare for their home opener is discipline.

"We have to clean up the discipline issues and eliminate the mental mistakes," he said. "Westshore is a very good team. They probably have the best running back in the country so we're going to have to be great tacklers and fundamentally sound."

Both of the Sun's opening wins this season have come on the road and the team is now set to play its first regular season game at the Apple Bowl, in front of their home-town fans. Macauley said it does bring some added pressure but playing in front of the best fans in the country should make it more of a motivating factor for his players than anything.

"It's going to be an emotional game, we have a lot of family and friends that are coming out to support us. That helps us perform but also put pressure on. That can be a good thing as long as we use it the right way and we get energized from the crowd. "

The Sun (2-0) will host the Rebels (2-0) in the home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.