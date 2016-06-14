Central Okanagan Sports Hall introduces its class of 2016 in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2016 inductees: From right: Ron Rubadeau (sailing), Renee Simons, Jeanna Schraeder and Kelly Scott from the Scott Curling Rink, Edna Giordana (widow of Bob Giordano) and swimmer Conny Stamhuis in front. Blair Horn was not in attendance.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame class of 2016 features one of the top local curling rinks of all time, a sailor, a swimmer, a builder and a rower.

The 2007 Kelly Scott rink along with individuals Ron Rubadeau, Conny Stamhuis, Blair Horn and the late Bob Giordano were introduced as the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame 2016 inductees on Tuesday morning at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

The newest Kelowna sports royalty will be officially inducted into the hall on November 17 when the group hosts its induction ceremony.

"2007 was a ground-breaking moment that proved we could make it (to the top)," said Scott after the introduction ceremony. "With just four people on a team you all have to peak at the right time and we did. "

Scott along with teammates Jeanna Schraeder, Renee Simmons and Sasha Carter, coach Gerry Richard and spare Michelle Allan won the World women's championship in 2007.

Also going into the hall will be:

Cony Stamhuis. Now, 84, Stamhuis has won seven gold medals and four silvers at the World Masters Swim Championships and has been swimming since the age of 5. To this day she still swims and competes in the annual Across the Lake swim in Kelowna.

"I'm too excited, too honoured, too humbled to make a statement," said Stamhuis. "I tell people to come and swim. And ladies if it bothers your hair, buy a wig and and come swim."

Rubadeau has helped establish the Central Okanagan Sailing Association as a player on the world stage and also chaired the 2008 BC Summer Games held in Kelowna.

"These guys are all out of my league," said a humble and emotional Rubadeau. "You always think you might be put into a hall of fame one day but they don't have one for the class clown. To be part of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is ironic, interesting and pretty cool."

In the builder category, the late Bob Giordano will be inducted as a staunch hockey promoter in Kelowna in the 1950s and '60s while rower Blair Horn will also be inducted but was unable to attend the introduction.