Letter: Car ownership will soon be out of reach

To the editor:

ICBC is asking for a 4.9 per cent increase in basic insurance coverage and another proposed 2.8 per cent increase in private coverage.

With the environmentalists demanding less fossil fuel use, plus cap and trade and carbon tax proponents driving the cost of fuel up, vehicle ownership and operation will be so expensive that only the wealthy will be able to drive. Owning a vehicle of any kind will be a luxury item.

Gone are the days when seniors on a pension can take their grandchildren RVing.

An increase in insurance rates also drives up costs for anything delivered by vehicle, which is pretty much everything.

Cost of a taxi, school busing, public transit, all will go up and the costs will be passed on to the user.

Not looking good for the middle to low income citizens of B.C.

Gordon Ricketts, Kelowna