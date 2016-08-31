Letter: Gov't workers must shake their heads

To the editor:

I am always amazed at the innovative ways governments find to waste our money.

Last week the regional district was running a Bobcat around Sutherland Hills [Mission Creek Regional Park, at the end of Hall Road] digging up all the established trails.

These have been there for years and are well packed with a dusting of pine needles on top. They are great for biking on as the soil is firm and stable.

It seems that after they are dug, staff then spend a fortune spreading crushed rock onto the trails. This is noisy to walk on and not very pleasant to ride on either.

While this goes on, just up the road near the corner of Hollywood Road South and East Kelowna Road there is a river bubbling over its bank and running across the road. It has been doing this for over a month. It is going to be interesting when it starts freezing.

Cheers to all civic staff who have to implement these dumb ideas.

Bruce Stevenson, Kelowna