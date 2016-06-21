Letter: ‘Meadow muffin’ mess in the bike treads

To the editor:

Regarding the development of the rail trail a multipurpose recreational linear corridor.

I am one of the members of the newly formed Equestrian Trail Riders Advocacy Committee( ETRAC). This committee represents the Back Country Horsemen of B.C., Okanagan chapter, and individual horse owners.

We would like to hear from or meet with any interested individuals regarding horse use on suitable sections of the rail trail to discuss fund raising efforts, pros and cons and address any concerns in regards to the above.

Most horse users are not interested to ride 50 km of level trail—it’s more the concept of using [the rail trail].

We will be visiting rail trail locations and hope to meet up with users and supporters.

If you have negative concerns regarding horse use, we would like to hear from you too.

A post to the Lake Country Rail Trail Facebook regarding a cleaning up after your horse bylaw, generated more than 100 comments in 48 hours.

One comment was complaining about a large amount of ‘meadow muffins’ interfering with someone’s bike ride.… I am now inspired to take my bike on the rail trail to find a pile of H.S. that I can’t ride my bike through as was reported to council.

In my opinion, level the fines, nail the offenders, shame noncompliance and ban repeaters. They spoil it for the rest of us who work tirelessly to practice and promote good stewardship in a multi-use system.

Council needs to also address the dog owners who do clean up but then hang or toss the bag when no one is looking—aka ‘dogie bag bombs.’

And even if you spend the big bucks to buy special degradable bags it’s not OK to toss it in the bushes.

Peter Obstfeld,

Kelowna