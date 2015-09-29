Guns, drugs swept up by Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into a home in the 700 block of Hollydell Road on Sept. 19. Two males were arrested after they were observed leaving the residence in a vehicle. As well, a woman was observed departing the residence on foot.

Shortly after 7 p.m. last Monday, RCMP plain clothes and uniformed officers executed the search warrant on the residence, where an additional three individuals, a man and two women, were taken into police custody without incident.

The subsequent search of the residence yielded two firearms and large quantities of several varieties of illegal drugs.

In total Kelowna RCMP seized:

• .38 calibre semi-automatic pistol

• 12 gauge pump action shotgun

• over 32 grams of suspected cocaine powder

• over 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine

• over 171 grams of suspected heroin in various forms

• over 146 grams of suspect crack cocaine

• over 1,637 grams or 3.5 lbs of suspected marihuana

• over $1,600 in cash along with equipment consistent with the sale of illegal drugs.

Facing charges are Mathew Van Exan, 33, and Kenneth Moyan, also 33, both of Kelowna. They each face charges of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Van Exan was expected to re-appear in court Wednesday afternoon, while Moyan was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in court next next Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The four other individuals arrested were later released from police custody without charge.