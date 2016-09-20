Large emergency exercise planned for Kelowna's airport

If you see smoke billowing up from Kelowna's airport Thursday morning, don't be alarmed.

In all likelihood it will not be a crashed airplane—the scene will just look like it.

The airport is planning a live emergency exercise involving emergency responders from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday on the east side of its airfield.

The large-scale exercise, to involve a significant number of emergency response vehicles and personnel, will include controlled smoke and flames.

However, local traffic and flights in and out of the airport will not be affected, say YLW officials.

Exercises of this size are held at the airport every four years to test YLW's airport emergency plan and the plans of its emergency response partners. More than 20 agencies will be involved in this week's exercise.

Kelowna's airport is the 11th busiest in Canada and last year saw 1.6 million passengers move through its terminal.