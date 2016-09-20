Tree Brewing joins in fundraising for Okanagan Rail Trail

Another business is stepping forward to try and raise money for the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Tree Brewing and Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors are celebrating donor and volunteer contributions on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna.

“This partnership is a great example of how local businesses can contribute to and celebrate developing this legacy opportunity," said Omar Rashwan, director of sales and marketing for Tree Brewing. "We are looking forward to hosting this event, and offering our Okanagan Rail Trail Common Ale to participants."

Tree is hosting a family friendly walk at 11 a.m. from The Tree Brewing Beer Institute on Water Street where Rail Trail volunteers will lead participants along Cawston and Clement for a two or four km walk. Children are welcome to ride their bikes.

“Many of our donors and volunteers will be on hand to share their stories about why they’ve contributed to the Rail Trail, and why it’s important to them," said Heather Stewart, trail ambassador.

Online participants can search out Okanagan Rail Trail on Facebook to participate in an online rail trail trivia game.

The nearly 50km discontinued rail route between Kelowna and Coldstream is in the process of being converted to public corridor for future use as recreational pathway.

An Inter-jurisdictional Development Team, with representatives from the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, North Okanagan Regional District, and Okanagan Indian Band, is responsible to oversee the planning, design and development of the rail corridor. A volunteer group of Trail Ambassadors is supporting community fundraising to build the rail trail.

Community foundations in the Central and North Okanagan have partnered with the project to receive donations, issue tax receipts, and hold funds in trust for trail development. The fundraising website (www.okanaganrailtrail.ca) provides more information on how businesses can get involved.