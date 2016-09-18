BMO Okanagan Marathon runners' schedule in Kelowna

BMO Okanagan Marathon 2015 start

Thousands of spectators will cheer on the athletes during the 22nd annual BMO Okanagan Marathon Family Festival Weekend. The event kicks off Thanksgiving Weekend, Oct. 8 & 9 in Kelowna. An estimated 60 per cent of participants are coming from B.C., and another 30 per cent from Alberta, with visitors arriving from the US Northwest and from as far away as Australia and Japan.

Last year 2,800 registrants took part in race day festivities and over 300 volunteers supported the athletes. According to one former champion, “It’s a great event with lots of spectators cheering and encouraging you on.”

The BMO Okanagan Marathon is one of Western Canada’s fastest and flattest courses. A Boston Marathon qualifier, the event attracts many seasoned and recreational runners. The beautiful course takes runners alongside scenic landscapes beside the shores of Okanagan Lake before finishing downtown at City Park.

Registration was still open mid-September for all events including the 5 km Run/Walk, 10 km Run/Walk, a 21.1 km Half Marathon Run/Walk and the Marathon Run/Walk.

For families, a Kid Zone and BMO ABC Kids event provides outdoor kids activities followed by a Fun one km Run/Walk.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the BMO Okanagan Marathon for a great event that contributes to the local economy and allows us to give back to the community in which we live and work,” said John Duff, regional vice president of personal banking, South Interior British Columbia, BMO Bank of Montreal. “We invite families to come out and run, volunteer or cheer and have fun all in support of the Sunshine Dreams for Kids.”

The BMO Okanagan Marathon continues to support The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, helping make dreams come true for children living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses. Over the years the event has raised over $373,000 for the charity which, in its 29-year history, has fulfilled 8,000 dreams across Canada.

To register to participate in one of the best community and recreational events in the Okanagan, please visit: www.okanaganmarathon.ca. Volunteers can still sign on by registering on-line: www.okanaganmarathon.volunteerhub.com.

BMO Okanagan Marathon Family Festival Weekend

Race Package Pickup and Sports Expo

City Park - 1600 Abbott Street

• Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Expo ONLY, No Race Day Package Pickups)

Kids Zone

• Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Inflatables, Soccer Zone, Face Painting)

• Sunday, Oct. 9 From 9 A.M. To 1 P.M. (Inflatables Only)

Race Days

Saturday, Oct. 8,2016

• 9 a.m. Running Room Free Friendship Run

• 10 a.m. 5 km Fun Run/Walk

• noon BMO ABC Kids Event (Outdoor Kids Activities, followed by a Fun 1km Run/ Walk)

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016

• 6:30 am to 2 p.m. Gear check

• 7:40 a.m. Marathon Run/Walk

• 8:10 a.m. 21.1 km Half Marathon Run/Walk

• 8:40 a.m. 10km Run/Walk

Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on all the participants at the BMO Okanagan Marathon. For more information please visit: www.okanaganmarathon.ca

