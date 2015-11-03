- Home
News
Royal couple to visit Okanagan university
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus Sept. 27.
More details are known about a royal visit to the Okanagan.
The itinerary has been released for Prince William and Kate’s tour of B.C. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. It includes the University of B.C.’s Okanagan campus Sept. 27.
“This tour presents a unique opportunity the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to learn more about our province’s diverse urban, rural and remote wilderness regions,” said Premier Christy Clark.
The couple will also be in Vancouver, Victoria, Bella Bella and Haida Gwaii.
“I know all British Columbians will extend a warm welcome to their royal highnesses as we share the very best of our province,” said Clark.
