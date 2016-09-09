Another three years as Union of BC Indian Chiefs president for Phillip

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

On Thursday, Sept. 8, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was acclaimed to his position of president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

A provincial territorial organization that represents over 100 BC First Nations in B.C., the Union of BC Indian Chiefs works towards the recognition and implementation of Aboriginal Title, Rights and Treaty Rights.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has long history of activism and advocacy representing communities and B.C. First Nations regionally, provincially, nationally and internationally.

This is Grand Chief Phillip’s sixth three-year term as president.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Grand Chief Stewart Phillip," said Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kamloops territory Regional Chief Shane Gottfriedson.

"His commitment to serve our people and our nations has been and will continue to be remarkable. His unwavering commitment and passion is recognized and respected within British Columbia and beyond,” Gottfriedson said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing our good work as we operate as the First Nations Leadership Council and in partnership under the Leadership Accord.

"Over the next three years I am encouraged that we can continue to work together and I will continue to learn from the Grand Chief as we collectively move forward to advance the important work under the First Nations Leadership Council and in support of B.C. First Nations,” Gottfriedson said.