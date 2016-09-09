- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Our Town
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Kelowna firefighters to honour 9/11 fallen comrades
A small portion of Enterprise Way, between Dilworth Drive and Leckie Road in front of Kelowna Fire Station #1, will be closed to traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The closure is to accommodate an event hosted by the Kelowna Fire Department to honour those who died in the New York attacks 15 years ago on Sept. 11.
Businesses in the area are open and accessible during the event.
For updated information about construction and road closures, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.