Rockets opens WHL Preseason on Saturday night in Kelowna

Another Kelowna Rockets season begins on Saturday night as the Rockets begin play in the WHL Preseason, hosting the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will play five WHL exhibition contests prior to the start of the WHL regular season on Sept. 24 in Kelowna, as the Rockets will play its home opener that night.

With the Rockets opening another season, with it comes the annual influx of patrons to the downtown core.

"We love our location in the downtown and the fact our fans are out at local restaurants and other businesses before and after our games," said Rockets marketing director Anne-Marie Hamilton. "We're excited for another season of being heavily involved in the community and putting on entertaining games."

Kelowna opens the WHL season a night earlier in Kamloops against the Blazers.

In Kelowna on Saturday, the Rockets and Royals will ice teams that both have a mixture of young prospects and veterans.

The Rockets also play on Sunday in Kamloops.