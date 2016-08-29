Vernon firefighters find unexploded object

This unexploded ordinance was found while crews were mopping up the fire near Predator Ridge.

Vernon residents are being reminded of the danger of unexploded ordinances (UXOs) in the area after firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and Wildfire Management Branch made an unexpected discovery while battling the Kokanee Road/Predator Ridge fire this weekend.

Firefighters that were involved in the mop-up stage after the fire was controlled were pulled back to the staging area after a UXO was found by a member of the crew.

Following the discovery of the UXO, RCMP were called to the site to map the coordinates. The Department of National Defense (DND) was also notified, and a UXO recovery team has been assembled.

The area is currently cordoned off and nearby residents have been notified to stay away.

There is the potential for other UXOs surrounding Vernon, including in the Commonage area, on Okanagan Indian Band reserve land, Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park and other rural areas. If discovered, leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1 to report the UXO.

