B.C. prepares for possible postal disruption

The B.C. government's plan B for income assistance cheques and other time-sensitive documents could be re-activated as the long-running Canada Post labour dispute reaches another deadline.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is in a legal position to strike as of Monday, but postponed threatened rotating strike action after weekend talks with a federal mediator. Its initial action would be an overtime ban rather than a full-scale walkout that would disrupt mail delivery.

Canada Post served lockout notice in July, with the two sides far apart on issues including pension changes for future employees and pay for rural carriers.

Income assistance, rent subsidy and other B.C. government payments are not affected if they are direct deposit. For mailed cheques and information, updates on possible postal strike effects to the Ministry of Social Development will be available as necessary at this website or at 1-866-866-0800.

Phone and online contacts are set up for questions about affected provincial departments:

• Ministry of Advanced Education and StudentAidBC online here.

• Ministry of Children and Family Development 1-877-387-7027

• Medical Services Plan payments online here or 1-877-405-4909

• ICBC inquiries 1-800-663-3051

• Family Maintenance and Enforcement program 604-660-2528

• Public Guardian and Trustee online here or 604-660-4444

• Vital Statistics 1-888-876-1633

• WorkSafe BC online here or 1-888-967-5377