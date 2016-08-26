  • Connect with Us

News

Emergency flights resume to four B.C. hospitals

BC Emergency Ambulance - File
BC Emergency Ambulance
— image credit: File
  • posted Aug 26, 2016 at 4:00 PM

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) air ambulance flights operated by Helijet resumed Friday at four hospital helipads, as a result of an exemption order issued late Thursday, Aug. 25, by Transport Canada.

The four hospital helipads are:

• Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

• St. Joseph’s Hospital, Comox

• Sechelt Hospital

• Vancouver General Hospital day flights only. Night flights will continue to be diverted to either the Vancouver Harbour Heliport or Vancouver International Airport, with final patient transport by ground ambulance.

In addition, BCEHS anticipated that flights would resume shortly at the helipad shared by BC Children’s and BC Women’s Hospitals, subject to minor site modifications required by Transport Canada, which BCEHS was immediately addressing.

